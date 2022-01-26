BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

BTS Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,047 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after buying an additional 118,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,336,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 197,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,812,000.

NYSEARCA SJNK traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,731. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

