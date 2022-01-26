Bruce Bernstein Sells 25,000 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Bruce Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $8,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bruce Bernstein bought 2,500 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $4,175.00.

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in XpresSpa Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XSPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

