BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOOO. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.97. BRP has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 25.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in BRP by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BRP by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.