Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEP.UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.08.

TSE:BEP.UN traded up C$1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.15. 532,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$39.24 and a 12 month high of C$62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.16.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

