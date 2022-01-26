Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock to C$53.00. Raymond James currently has a na rating on the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners traded as low as C$39.56 and last traded at C$39.56, with a volume of 30881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.23.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BEP.UN. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The company has a market cap of C$11.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.01%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

