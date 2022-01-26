Brokers Offer Predictions for DarioHealth Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) – Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DarioHealth in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.75) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for DarioHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

DarioHealth stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

In related news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $1,160,318 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 83.6% during the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 41.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 21.3% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 20.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.