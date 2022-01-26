Brokerages Set Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) PT at $29.20

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

SWCH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,067. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 143.53 and a beta of 0.68. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

