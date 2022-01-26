Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Target Price at $109.60

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 20.0% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.02. Ingredion has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.