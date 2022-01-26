Brokerages Set IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Target Price at $15.86

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBIBF. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

IBIBF stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,375. IBI Group has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

