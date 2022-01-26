Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $78.57

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

CCOI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,471. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

