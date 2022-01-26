Brokerages Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Target Price at $28.60

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 719,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,638,000 after buying an additional 53,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

