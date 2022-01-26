Brokerages Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) PT at $38.80

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $354.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.51. Allakos has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after buying an additional 225,146 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 983,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after buying an additional 126,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

