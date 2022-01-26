Brokerages Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) PT at $38.80

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $354.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.51. Allakos has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $157.98.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after buying an additional 225,146 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 983,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after buying an additional 126,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.
Allakos Company Profile
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
