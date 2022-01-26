Brokerages Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.90 Million

Brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to report sales of $381.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.49 million to $406.30 million. SLM posted sales of $366.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SLM.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. SLM has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SLM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,961,000 after acquiring an additional 955,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,751,000 after acquiring an additional 652,411 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 16.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SLM by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,905,000 after acquiring an additional 637,289 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,093 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

