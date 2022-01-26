Brokerages Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will report $41.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.28 million and the lowest is $41.04 million. High Tide reported sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $143.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $145.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $294.48 million, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $332.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow High Tide.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered High Tide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

NASDAQ HITI traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 124,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 million and a P/E ratio of -71.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter worth $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter valued at $369,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

