Brokerages Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $361.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will announce sales of $361.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $358.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $366.40 million. Globant posted sales of $232.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 100.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 417.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 405,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Globant by 647.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $12.34 on Friday, hitting $241.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,171. Globant has a 52 week low of $188.67 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

