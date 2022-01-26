Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). Dril-Quip posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In related news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $657,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

