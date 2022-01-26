Brokerages Expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Danimer Scientific reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

