Brokerages Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to post $2.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

AEVA stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 1,508,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,647. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

