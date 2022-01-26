Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. Vonage reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 104.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 128,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,672,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after buying an additional 24,554 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 542.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 59,751 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,757. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -296.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

