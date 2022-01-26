Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.40 Million

Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to post sales of $211.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.00 million and the highest is $211.80 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $113.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $909.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $909.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $844.45 million, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $884.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after buying an additional 3,472,855 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 1,975,746 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,910,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

