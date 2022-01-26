Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report sales of $98.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the lowest is $98.37 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $111.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $416.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.08 million to $422.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $382.96 million, with estimates ranging from $377.92 million to $388.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%. The business had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. 42,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

