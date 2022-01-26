Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Post $1.53 EPS

Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.43.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.32. 163,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,973. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $99.36 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.