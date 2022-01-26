Brokerages Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hilltop by 124.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 40.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 352,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,662. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.