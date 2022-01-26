Brokerages Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.35. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 106,617.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 270,313 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 94.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $594,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

