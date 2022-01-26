Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. DTE Energy reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $5.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $117.63 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.32.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after buying an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DTE Energy by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DTE Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after buying an additional 564,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,190,000 after buying an additional 546,082 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

