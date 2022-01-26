Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $5.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $13.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $15.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $15.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.00. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

