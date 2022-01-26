Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

