Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Down 1.8%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. 1,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,217,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.