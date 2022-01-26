Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

TSE:BRE opened at C$16.99 on Wednesday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$14.33 and a one year high of C$18.00. The stock has a market cap of C$161.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.72.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.43 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

