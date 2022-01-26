Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 475.03%.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $135,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

