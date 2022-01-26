Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$240.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$251.15.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD stock opened at C$175.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$197.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$225.59. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$167.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$617.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$608.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.0100004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.