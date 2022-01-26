Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.37. Boston Properties also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.72-1.74 EPS.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.27.

Shares of BXP traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $114.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.52. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

