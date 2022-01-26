Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Posts Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Boston Properties updated its Q1 guidance to $1.72-1.74 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

NYSE BXP opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.52. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

