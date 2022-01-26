Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,538.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,853.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,809.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,797.28 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

