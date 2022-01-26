Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 887 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

