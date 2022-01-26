Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.