Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the second quarter worth $126,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in adidas by 34.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in adidas in the third quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $135.71 on Wednesday. adidas AG has a 1-year low of $133.02 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day moving average is $162.62. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADDYY. DZ Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.50.

adidas Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

