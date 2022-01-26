Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $85.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

