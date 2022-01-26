Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Booking by 41.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,061,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Booking by 12.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Booking by 7.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $5,232,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Booking by 2.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $86.21 on Wednesday, hitting $2,415.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,321.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2,325.27. The company has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 254.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

