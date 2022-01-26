boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHOOY. Barclays downgraded boohoo group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded boohoo group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.50.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of BHOOY opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $102.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.