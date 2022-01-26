Bokf Na Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $120.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.