Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 5,013 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.03 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

