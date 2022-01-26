Bokf Na Makes New Investment in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.06% of CrossFirst Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,790 over the last ninety days. 9.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $807.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

