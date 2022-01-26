Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

