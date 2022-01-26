Bokf Na Makes New $402,000 Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Bokf Na owned about 0.16% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IFV stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $25.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

