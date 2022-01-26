Bokf Na Invests $543,000 in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,563,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,305,000 after buying an additional 51,657 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.45.

RCL stock opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.