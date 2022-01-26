Bokf Na Buys New Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 4,733,162 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

