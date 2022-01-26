BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven G. Bradshaw Sells 10,000 Shares

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BOKF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.44. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

BOKF has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

