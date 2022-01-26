Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $275.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $275.00 target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.88. 576,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.90. Boeing has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Boeing by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,711 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

