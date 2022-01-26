BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 66,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,537. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of C$19.65 and a 12 month high of C$23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.54.

